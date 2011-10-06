UPDATE 1-ServiceSource raises Q3 guidance, shares jump

* Sees Q3 rev above $49 mln vs est $46.1 mln

Oct 6 ServiceSource International Inc raised its third-quarter and full-year forecasts, sending its shares up 12 percent in extended trading.

The service revenue manager now expects to report revenue of $49 million or more in the third quarter. It had earlier projected $45-$46 million.

Analysts on average were looking for $46.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it will exceed its prior guidance for adjusted profit. On a per-share basis, the company had earlier estimated a loss of 1 cent to nearly breakeven.

ServiceSource helps technology companies -- including Adobe Systems Inc , Abbott Laboratories and Verizon Communications Inc -- manage renewals of service contracts, providing cloud applications, software and other services.

For the full year, the company said it now expects more than $195 million in revenue, higher than its previously guided range of $190-$192 million.

Analysts were looking for $191.9 million in revenue for the fiscal.

Shares of the company, which went public earlier this year, closed at $13.35 on Thursday on Nasdaq. They were up 12 percent at $15 after-market. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)