UPDATE 1-ServiceSource raises Q3 guidance, shares jump

* Sees Q3 rev above $49 mln vs est $46.1 mln
* Expects to exceed prior guidance for Q3 adj EPS
* Forecasts FY rev above $195 mln vs est $191.9 mln
Oct 6 ServiceSource International Inc
raised its third-quarter and full-year forecasts, sending its
shares up 12 percent in extended trading.
The service revenue manager now expects to report revenue of
$49 million or more in the third quarter. It had earlier
projected $45-$46 million.
Analysts on average were looking for $46.1 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it will exceed its prior guidance for
adjusted profit. On a per-share basis, the company had earlier
estimated a loss of 1 cent to nearly breakeven.
ServiceSource helps technology companies -- including Adobe
Systems Inc , Abbott Laboratories and Verizon
Communications Inc -- manage renewals of service
contracts, providing cloud applications, software and other
services.
For the full year, the company said it now expects more than
$195 million in revenue, higher than its previously guided range
of $190-$192 million.
Analysts were looking for $191.9 million in revenue for the
fiscal.
Shares of the company, which went public earlier this year,
closed at $13.35 on Thursday on Nasdaq. They were up 12 percent
at $15 after-market.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)