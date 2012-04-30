UPDATE 1-ServiceSource 1st-qtr beats Street

* Q1 adj EPS $0.01 vs est breakeven/share
April 30 Customer management software provider
ServiceSource International Inc posted quarterly
adjusted profit above market expectations as it added more
customers.
The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings at
between breakeven and 1 cent per share on revenue of $58.5
million to $59.5 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 1 cent per
share on revenue of $58.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
ServiceSource helps technology companies -- including Adobe
Systems Inc, Abbott Laboratories and Verizon
Communications Inc -- manage renewals of service
contracts, provide cloud applications, software and other
services.
For the first quarter, the company posted net loss of $1.3
million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17.4
million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent a share.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $57.6 million.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to break even on
a per-share basis in the first quarter, excluding items, on
revenue of $55.8 million.
San Francisco, California-based ServiceSource's shares,
which have risen 36 percent since the company went public on
March 24 last year, closed at $16.58 on Monday on the Nasdaq.