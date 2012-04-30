UPDATE 1-ServiceSource 1st-qtr beats Street

* Q1 adj EPS $0.01 vs est breakeven/share

* Q1 rev up 25 pct at $57.6 mln vs est $55.8 mln

* Expects Q2 adj EPS $0.00-$0.01 vs est $0.01

* Sees Q2 rev $58.5-$59.5 mln vs est $58.8 mln

April 30 Customer management software provider ServiceSource International Inc posted quarterly adjusted profit above market expectations as it added more customers.

The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings at between breakeven and 1 cent per share on revenue of $58.5 million to $59.5 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $58.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ServiceSource helps technology companies -- including Adobe Systems Inc, Abbott Laboratories and Verizon Communications Inc -- manage renewals of service contracts, provide cloud applications, software and other services.

For the first quarter, the company posted net loss of $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17.4 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent a share.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $57.6 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to break even on a per-share basis in the first quarter, excluding items, on revenue of $55.8 million.

San Francisco, California-based ServiceSource's shares, which have risen 36 percent since the company went public on March 24 last year, closed at $16.58 on Monday on the Nasdaq.