UPDATE 1-ServiceSource raises FY11 sales view again, shares up

(Follows alerts)
* Sees FY11 rev $198-$199 mln vs est.$195.3 mln
* Sees FY11 adj EPS $0.04-$0.05 vs est. $0.04
* Sees Q4 rev $53-$54 mln vs est. $52.1 mln
* Shares up 9 percent
Nov 10 ServiceSource International Inc
raised its full-year revenue forecast for the third
time since it went public in March, sending its shares up as
much as 9 percent in extended trade.
The provider of customer management software now expects to
earn $198-$199 million, from its earlier projection of $195
million.
The company said it expects to earn $0.04-$0.05, excluding
items.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $0.04 per
share, on revenue of $195.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
ServiceSource helps technology companies -- including Adobe
Systems Inc, Abbott Laboratories and Verizon
Communications Inc -- manage renewals of service
contracts, provide cloud applications, software and other
services.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $53
-$54 million, slightly higher than analysts' expectation of
$52.1 million.
Shares of the company were trading at $13.50 in extended
trade. They closed at $12.87 on Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)