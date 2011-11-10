UPDATE 1-ServiceSource raises FY11 sales view again, shares up

(Follows alerts)

* Sees FY11 rev $198-$199 mln vs est.$195.3 mln

* Sees FY11 adj EPS $0.04-$0.05 vs est. $0.04

* Sees Q4 rev $53-$54 mln vs est. $52.1 mln

* Shares up 9 percent

Nov 10 ServiceSource International Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast for the third time since it went public in March, sending its shares up as much as 9 percent in extended trade.

The provider of customer management software now expects to earn $198-$199 million, from its earlier projection of $195 million.

The company said it expects to earn $0.04-$0.05, excluding items.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $0.04 per share, on revenue of $195.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ServiceSource helps technology companies -- including Adobe Systems Inc, Abbott Laboratories and Verizon Communications Inc -- manage renewals of service contracts, provide cloud applications, software and other services.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $53 -$54 million, slightly higher than analysts' expectation of $52.1 million.

Shares of the company were trading at $13.50 in extended trade. They closed at $12.87 on Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)