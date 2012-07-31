UPDATE 1-ServiceSource sees 3rd-quarter below expectations

* Sees Q3 adj loss/shr $0.02 to $0.00 vs est EPS $0.01
* Sees Q3 rev $57.5 mln-$59.5 mln vs est $60.6 mln
* Q2 adj EPS $0.02 vs est $0.01
* Q2 revenue $59.7 mln vs est $59.1 mln
July 31 ServiceSource International Inc
forecast third-quarter results that were below analyst
estimates, sending the customer management software provider's
shares down 5 percent after the bell.
The company expects to post between a loss of 2 cents per
share and breakeven per share on an adjusted basis in the third
quarter.
It expects revenue of $57.5 million to $59.5 million.
Analysts on average were expecting third-quarter earnings of
1 cent per share on revenue of $60.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ServiceSource helps technology companies -- including Adobe
Systems Inc, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications
Inc -- manage renewals of service contracts, provide
cloud applications, software and other services.
"The business environment is somewhat more challenging on a
global basis, including Europe," Chief Financial Officer David
Oppenheimer told Reuters.
The company receives 40 percent of its third-quarter revenue
from its international segment.
The third quarter is a seasonally light quarter for the
company in terms of the amount of renewals opportunity, the CFO
said.
Second-quarter net loss widened to $36.7 million, or 50
cents per share, from $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, it posted a profit of 2 cents per share
topping analysts' estimates by 1 cent.
Revenue for the second quarter rose 23 percent to $59.7
million, compared with analysts' expectations of $59.1 million.
Shares of the company closed at $11.28 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.