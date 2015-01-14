BRIEF-SES and ITC Global sign strategic agreement

BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
* ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
Jan 14 SES SA :
* ITC Global and SES sign strategic agreement to deploy new communications network for major oil producer
* SES and ITC Global strategic agreement to connect oil and gas operations around the world
* SES and ITC Global satellite-delivered enterprise network to be deployed to support connectivity requirements across Western Hemisphere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc Announces 2017 first quarter results
* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016