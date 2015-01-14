版本:
BRIEF-SES and ITC Global sign strategic agreement

Jan 14 SES SA :

* ITC Global and SES sign strategic agreement to deploy new communications network for major oil producer

* SES and ITC Global strategic agreement to connect oil and gas operations around the world

* SES and ITC Global satellite-delivered enterprise network to be deployed to support connectivity requirements across Western Hemisphere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
