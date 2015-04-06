Sete Brasil close to obtaining loan relief, Bradesco CEO says

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
SAO PAULO, April 6 A group of commercial banks and state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA are close to extending loan refinancing to ailing oil rig producer Sete Brasil Participações SA, the top executive of Banco Bradesco SA said on Monday.
Currently the discussions are focusing on the size, maturity and scope of a new loan to Sete Brasil, Luiz Carlos Trabuco, Bradesco's chief executive officer, said at a bank event in São Paulo. Rio de Janeiro-based Sete Brasil faces 11 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in debt repayments this month.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.