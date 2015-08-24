Petrobras uneasy with aspects of Sete restructuring -sources

SAO PAULO Aug 24 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA is growing uneasy with some aspects of
the business reorganization of ailing oil-drilling-rig builder
Sete Brasil Participações SA, a situation that may pose risks on
the refinancing of $3.8 billion in debt, two sources said on
Monday.
Officials at Petrobras, as the oil company is known, are
questioning technical aspects of Sete Brazil's reorganization,
including how to proceed if legal limits on the rigs' minimum
local content are breached and the fines that a breach could
generate, said the first source, who requested anonymity because
of legal impediments to discussing the issue publicly.
According to both sources, Petrobras' stance on some of
those aspects marks a shift from views expressed in May when
Sete Brasil presented the reorganization plan. The sources also
said that neither the number of rigs that Sete Brasil agreed to
build under the new business plans or the cost of daily lease
charge, or "day rate" to Petrobras are keeping the parties at
odds.
Petrobras owns 9 percent of Sete Brasil and plans to lease
all of its drillships.
Without Petrobras' full support, the refinancing of Sete
Brasil debt with state lenders Banco do Brasil SA and
Caixa Econômica Federal, as well as private-sector
lenders Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA
and Banco Santander Brasil SA, could face
serious hurdles.
Early in July, the banks agreed to refinance Sete Brasil's
debt payments for another 90 days so long as the rig maker would
present a plan to restructure operations. According to the first
source, banks want to stretch out the loans because they believe
an orderly reorganization could bring about more benefits than a
liquidation of Sete Brasil.
"None of the parties are interested in entering a scenario
of liquidation," the source noted.
When founded in 2011, Sete Brasil pledged to spend more than
$25 billion to build as many as 28 deepwater drillships that
would be leased to Petrobras. A corruption scandal involving
Petrobras and some of its key contractors such as engineering
firms and equipment suppliers, have paralyzed rig and equipment
purchases.
Rio de Janeiro-based Sete Brasil, founded by Petrobras and
banks including Grupo BTG Pactual SA, faces a
chronic cash-flow shortage as Petrobras delays payments and as
borrowing costs spiked.
Under the rescue package, Sete Brasil will use the funds to
build 14 rigs, with the ownership of another five being shared
with Japanese and Singaporean creditors.
Sete Brasil, Itaú and BTG Pactual declined to comment.
Petrobras, Banco do Brasil, Caixa, and the other companies did
not have an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)