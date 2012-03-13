BNDES may finance $8 bln of Petrobras rigs-report

* BNDES sees 55 pct local content in new rigs - Valor

SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazil's state development bank BNDES may lend up to 15 billion reais ($8.24 billion) for oil rig company Sete Brasil to build as many as 28 deep-sea platforms for state-controlled oil company Petrobras, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Financing from BNDES may represent up to 50 percent of the value of the rigs that Sete Brasil will build and operate for Petrobras, Valor said, citing Roberto Zurli, who heads the bank's infrastructure and capital and intermediate goods unit.

Reuters reported in February that BNDES would be the biggest source of financing for the rigs, which also have support from export credit agencies in the United States and Norway, according to an executive involved in the deal.

The rigs will be used to explore for oil in Brazil's offshore fields - including the Campos and Santos Basins - which are home to 80 percent of Brazil's oil output and make up one of the world's largest oil frontiers outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

BNDES and Sete Brasil representatives were not immediately available for comment on the Valor report.

The BNDES expects local content to make up an average 55 percent of the rigs, according to the Valor report.

The BNDES financing estimates differ from those of Sete Brasil, which calculates a total value of $27 billion for the rigs - 17 percent costlier than the $23.24 billion assessment by the state bank, Valor added.

The difference underscores the challenge facing Brazilian heavy equipment manufacturers like shipbuilders, who are required by law to buy supplies from Brazil-based companies at a premium relative to competitors. The BNDES could fund as much as 100 percent of locally made equipment and 80 percent of local services for the rigs, Valor said, citing Zurli.

Sete Brasil was created by Petrobras and partners including pension funds Petros, Previ, Valia - which is controlled by employees of mining giant Vale - and Funcef, and banks BTG Pactual, Banco Bradesco and Banco Santander Brasil.