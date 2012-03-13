UPDATE 1-Sete Brasil sees up to $13.2 bln of BNDES loans

* Sete Brasil, BNDES at odds over estimates for rig loans

* Bank sees 55 pct local content in new rigs, report says

* State bank BNDES not available for comment on story

SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazilian oil rig company Sete Brasil expects up to $13.2 billion in loans from state development bank BNDES to build as many as 28 deep-sea platforms for state-controlled oil company Petrobras, above estimates from the bank reported by a local newspaper on Tuesday.

BNDES would be willing to lend up to $8.8 billion reais, or up to 50 percent of the value of the rigs that Sete Brasil will build and operate for Petrobras, newspaper Valor Economico reported, citing Roberto Zurli, who heads the bank's infrastructure and capital goods unit.

The difference underscores the scarce funding and steep costs facing heavy equipment manufacturers serving Brazil's fast-growing oil industry, who are required by law to buy supplies from Brazil-based companies. Supplies in Brazil tend to be more expensive than those made by overseas competitiors because of high taxes and scarce skilled workforce.

Sete Brasil representatives told Reuters on Tuesday that for the first seven platforms under contract the BNDES has pledged to fund 80 percent to 100 percent of the cost of local content, which makes up an average 62 percent of the rigs.

Sete Brasil expects similar terms for the remaining rigs under contract, which would amount to total financing from the BNDES of $13.2 billion in the nine years through 2020.

BNDES representatives did not respond to messages requesting comment on the Valor report.

Reuters reported in February that BNDES would be the biggest source of financing for the rigs, which also have support from export credit agencies in the United States and Norway, according to an executive involved in the deal.

The rigs will be used to explore for oil in Brazil's offshore fields -- including the Campos and Santos Basins -- which are home to 80 percent of Brazil's oil output and make up one of the world's largest oil frontiers outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The BNDES expects local content to make up an average 55 percent of the rigs, according to the Valor report. Zurli therefore estimates the bank will provide 15 billion reais of funding, equal to $8.8 billion at the rate used for the BNDES' calculations ($1 = 1.70 reais), according to the Valor report.

At Monday's closing exchange rate ($1 = 1.80 reais), 15 billion reais amount to $8.3 billion.

Sete Brasil was created by Petrobras and partners including pension funds Petros, Previ, Valia -- which is controlled by employees of mining giant Vale -- and Funcef, and banks BTG Pactual, Banco Bradesco and Banco Santander Brasil.