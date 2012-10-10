Australian regulator blocks Seven bid for Conslidated

SYDNEY Oct 11 Australia's competition regulator
on Thursday blocked Seven Group Holdings from bidding
for Consolidated Media Holdings, clearing the way for
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to go ahead with its $2
billion agreed offer.
Seven, headed by rival media mogul Kerry Stokes, owns almost
a quarter of Consolidated Media and wanted the firm for its
stake in dominant pay TV-operator Foxtel and content provider
Fox Sports.
The Australian regulator said it was concerned any deal by
Seven would give it an advantage in acquiring commercial sports
rights.