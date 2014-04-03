UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator plans record Japan expansion, unfazed by tax hike

* Expects 4th straight record op profit in 2014/15, up 4.8
pct
* To open record 1,600 new 7-Eleven stores in Japan in
2014/15
* Sees consumption recovering by June from April tax hike
(Adds executive comments, details from results)
By Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Seven & I Holdings Co
, the world's biggest convenience store operator,
unveiled plans for a record pace of expansion at home, unfazed
by the government's first sales tax hike in 17 years.
The owner of the 7-Eleven chain is banking on a revolution
in Japanese retailing, with shoppers increasingly inclined to
pick up everyday necessities at convenience stores rather than
making trips to supermarkets.
Seven & I will open 1,600 new 7-Eleven convenience stores in
the year started on March 1, helping it usher in another year of
record earnings. The company posted its third record annual
operating profit in a row on Thursday.
Seven & I, the first of Japan's big retailers to report
full-year results this month, said it is confident the country's
sales tax hike will not leave a lasting mark on consumption. The
main risk, it said, is slow government policy responses should
the tax start to wreak havoc on demand in the world's number
three economy.
The last increase in the consumption tax dragged Japan into
a recession and depressed private demand for years. But
economists are more sanguine about the latest hike, optimistic
that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recipe of ultra-easy monetary
policy, fiscal spending and promised reforms would finally
re-awaken the Japanese economy.
The government said it is ready to unleash more fiscal and
monetary stimulus as needed if the sales tax, implemented on
April 1 to help rein in government debt, proves more damaging to
growth than expected.
"So far in April, things are down almost as much as they
were the last time the tax was raised, but I think they'll be
back to normal around June," Seven & I President Noritoshi
Murata told an earnings briefing on Thursday.
"The main risk that could bring a worsening consumption
environment is if the government moves too slowly to support the
economy," Murata said.
Seven & I forecast a 4.8 percent rise in operating profit to
356 billion yen ($3.43 billion) for 2014/15.
In the prior year, operating profit rose 14.9 percent,
although that was mostly due to changes in accounting for
depreciation. Without those, 2013/14 profit would have risen
only 4.2 percent.
BIGGEST TEST
Japan has experienced a decade and a half of deflation, and
the government's reflationary policies implemented a year ago
face their biggest test as the country's sales tax rose to 8
percent from 5 percent this month.
Murata said the new financial year would see a "volatile
consumer environment".
"It's up to retailers to sweep away deflation, developing
products that provide more added-value," he said.
Seven & I said operating profit at its Japan 7-Eleven chain
- which makes up about 60 percent of the total - would rise 2.9
percent this business year, compared with the prior year's 13.9
percent.
Its 7-Eleven stores in the United States, where a weak yen
has boosted profitability, are forecast to show 14.6 percent
profit growth this year after last year's 34.1 percent.
The company expected the sales tax hike to cut existing
store sales of its Ito Yokado supermarkets, forecasting a 3.0
percent drop this financial year, although it aimed to boost
operating profit through higher-margin own-brand goods and cost
reductions.
The supermarkets cut prices by 5 to 30 percent on 775 food
and household items from April 1 in response to the tax hike.
For the year ended on Feb. 28, Seven & I's operating profit
rose to a record 339.66 billion yen, compared with the consensus
forecast of 366.5 billion yen from 18 analysts surveyed by
ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 12.8 percent to 5.63 trillion yen.
Shares of Seven & I ended 1.2 percent higher at 3,978 yen
before the earnings release, compared with a 0.8 percent gain in
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average.
The shares have fallen nearly 5 percent since the start of
the year, holding up better than the Nikkei which is down 7.5
percent.
Fellow retailers Aeon Co Ltd and Fast Retailing Co
Ltd are reporting their full-year earnings next week.
($1 = 103.7200 Japanese yen)
(Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Christopher Cushing and
Ryan Woo)