UPDATE 2-7-Eleven parent Q3 profit gains, maintains outlook

* Q3 operating profit rises 4.8 pct to 69.2 bln yen
* Keeps annual op profit outlook at record 308 bln yen
* Shares jump 14 pct in 2012 vs. 23 pct benchmark surge
By James Topham
TOKYO, Jan 8 Seven & I Holdings Co's
quarterly operating profit rose 4.8 percent as higher profits
from its core 7-Eleven stores were supported by stronger income
figures at other retail formats, leading the Japanese firm to
maintain its record annual outlook.
The parent company for the world's largest convenience store
chain saw its revenue rise for the first time in nine quarters,
behind efforts to cut costs and expand its convenience store
network, in addition to its efforts to boost its appeal to new
customer demographics in Japan.
Japanese convenience stores are increasing the variety of
their merchandise, including adding cooking oils, fresh
vegetables and lower-priced, private-brand items to shelves as
they work to attract non-traditional customers like women and
the elderly.
But the change in buying patterns has weighed on operators
of general merchandise stores and supermarkets, forcing them to
cut operating costs and lower prices as persistent deflation
saps profits and a falling population shrinks the pool of
customers.
Seven & I reported a September-November operating profit of
69.2 billion yen ($789 million) on Tuesday, its first quarterly
rise in three quarters, as higher profits from convenience
stores were supported Ito-Yokado general merchandise stores and
York-Benimaru supermarkets, which both swung to profit for the
quarter.
Improvements in profit margins and increased apparel sales
lifted quarterly profits at Ito-Yokado, while York-Benimaru
benefited from lower base-year levels for the quarter than the
first half of the business year, which had been inflated by the
2011 earthquake and tsunami in northern Japan, where the chain
is based, a Seven & I spokesman said.
The merchant also lifted its annual dividend forecast to 64
yen for the year to March 2013 from its earlier estimate of 62
yen as part of its target to increase consolidated payout ratio
in lines with profit growth.
Seven & I, which competes at home with Aeon Co and
Seiyu Group, the Japanese arm of Wal-Mart Stores,
maintained its record 308 billion yen operating profit forecast
for the year to February, which is in-line with analyst views
for Japan's largest general retailer in terms of market
capitalization.
In the near term, falling wages, employment worries, and a
mild recession in Japan are expected to continue limiting sales
growth and pricing power for merchants in the world's
second-largest retail market.
Emphasising the low level of growth at home, Japanese retail
sales ticked up 1.3 percent year-on-year in November, the
highest percentage gain in six months, government data showed
late last month.
To offset this Seven & I is working to expand its U.S.
convenience store network, including via acquisitions, and is
looking to add more than 600 stores in the world's biggest
consumer market this financial year.
Last year, Seven & I, which gets nearly a quarter of its
group revenue from its North American business, acquired the
assets of San Antonio, Texas-based gas station operator Tetco as
well as 55 Sam's Mart stores in North and South Carolina.
In addition, Japanese retailers have increased their
offerings of higher profit margin and lower priced private-label
goods to offset Japan's demographic changes.
Last month, Seven & I announced plans to boost house-brand
goods sales to 1 trillion yen by it 2015 business year, about 50
percent higher from its target for the current business year.
Seven & I is among the first of Japan's blue-chip companies
to give annual forecasts. Other major retailers slated to issue
results later this week are top supermarket operator Aeon and
Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing Co.
Familymart Co, Japan's No.3 convenience store
chain, also said on Tuesday operating profit for the
September-November quarter dipped 2.6 percent to 10.2 billion
yen.
Seven & I shares jumped 14 percent in the 2012 calendar
year, against a 23 percent surge in the benchmark Nikkei average
. Before the earnings announcement, shares of Seven & I
closed down 0.6 percent compared to the Nikkei's 0.9 percent
fall.