UPDATE 1-Seven & I eyes record operating profit in FY2011 - Nikkei

Oct 7 Retailer Seven & I Holdings sees
it beating even its own recently upgraded group earnings
forecast for the year ending Feb. 2012, with a record operating
profit within reach, Japanese daily the Nikkei said, citing the
company's chairman.
"Given our conservative second-half forecast, a record
operating profit is actually in sight. Our convenience store
business is doing well. Sales of our Seven Premium products are
better than expected, as roughly 1,000 items have been revamped
since the end of May," the company's Chairman Toshifumi Suzuki
told the Nikkei in an interview.
On Tuesday, the company had raised its full-year operating
profit forecast to 286 billion yen ($3.7 billion). That is close
to the highest profit the firm has ever posted 286.8 billion yen
in its 2006 business year -- since it was established as a
holding company.
The company plans to raise operating margin at its
struggling supermarket arm Ito-Yokado Co to 3 percent in fiscal
2014 from less than 1 percent this fiscal year, and accelerate
reform of its money-losing clothing business, the business daily
said.
Seven & I intends to achieve 300 billion yen in group
operating profit next fiscal year, with a target of 350 billion
yen in fiscal 2014, the paper said, quoting Suzuki.
The company aims to raise return on equity to at least 8
percent next fiscal, up from 6.5 percent last fiscal year, and
does not intend to get bigger through "reckless acquisitions,"
the Nikkei reported, citing the chairman.
