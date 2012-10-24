版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms Caixabank, La Caixa, Sabadell, Banco CAM

Oct 24 Seven Spanish banks: * Moody's confirms ratings of Caixabank, la caixa, banco sabadell and Banco CAM

maintains other banks on review * Rpt-moody's confirms ratings of caixabank, la caixa, banco sabadell and banco

cam, maintains other banks on review

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐