公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二

Seventy Seven Energy to file for bankruptcy amid oil slump

April 19 Oilfield services company Seventy Seven Energy Inc said it intended to file for a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy on or before May 26.

The company said it had entered into a restructuring agreement with certain lenders that would allow it to convert about $1.1 billion of its debt into equity. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

