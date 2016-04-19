Seventy Seven Energy to file for bankruptcy amid oil slump

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Oilfield services company Seventy Seven Energy Inc said it intended to file for a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy on or before May 26.
The company said it had entered into a restructuring agreement with certain lenders that would allow it to convert about $1.1 billion of its debt into equity. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.