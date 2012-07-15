UPDATE 1-Australia's Seven West Media to raise $450 mln

MELBOURNE, July 16 Australian media group Seven
West Media said on Monday it plans to tap shareholders
to raise A$440 million ($450 million) in new shares to cut its
heavy debt load as advertising markets weaken.
The owner of top-rated free-to-air TV broadcaster Seven
Network and The West Australian newspaper is looking to reduce
its net debt to about A$1.44 billion from A$1.88 billion with
the 1-for-2 raising at an offer price of A$1.32, a discount of
18.5 percent from Friday's close.
Seven is the latest in a rush of industrial firms that have
tapped shareholders in order to shore up their balance sheets as
markets weaken, including gaming firm Echo Entertaintment
, pallet maker Brambles and rival television
network Ten Network.
All issues were heavily discounted.
Seven said its two largest shareholders, Seven Group
Holdings with 33.2 percent and private equity giant KKR
with 11.8 percent, have agreed to take up their full
entitlements under the share issue.
The equity raising is being underwritten by Goldman Sachs,
JP Morgan, UBS and Commonwealth Bank, according to two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Seven West Media last month replaced its highly regarded
chief executive David Leckie with a petroleum veteran, American
Don Voelte, which sparked a share price slide to a 20-year low.
Shares in Seven West Media have halved this year from A$3.24
to A$1.62 at Friday's close -- just above the 20-year low hit
last week.