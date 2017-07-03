FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 mln
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 早上6点43分 / 2 天前

UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 mln

1 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - British water utility Severn Trent Plc on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.

The company, which supplies water across the UK's Midlands, said the unit would be sold to private equity firms PPC enterprises LLC and Alston Capital Partners LLC.

The unit would be reported as a discontinued operation in the company's half-year results, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

