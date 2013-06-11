Bidder for UK's Severn Trent walks away

LONDON, June 11 A Canadian-led consortium ended
its interest in British water company Severn Trent on
Tuesday, saying it had no intention to make an offer after three
previous approaches were rejected.
LongRiver consortium, comprising Borealis Infrastructure
, a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund and Britain's
Universities Superannuation Scheme, said Severn Trent had
refused to engage in meaningful talks.
Some major shareholders had urged the FTSE 100 water firm to
open negotiations with the consortium in an attempt to elicit a
higher offer than the 22 British pounds per share it rejected
late on Friday. [ID: nL5N0EM0FA]