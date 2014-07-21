Russia's Severstal sells U.S. plants to AK Steel and Steel Dynamics

BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
July 21 Steel Dynamics Inc will buy Severstal's Columbus mini-mill for $1.62 billion in cash, and AK Steel will buy the Russian steelmaker's assets in Dearborn, Michigan for $700 million in cash.
AK Steel said the deal also included a cokemaking facility and interests in three joint ventures that process flat-rolled steel products.
Severstal had said in May that it was considering a range of strategic options for its North American operations. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 1 A former UBS Group AG banker who as a whistleblower helped U.S. authorities prosecute the Swiss bank for tax fraud, only to spend 2-1/2 years in prison for helping a billionaire client evade taxes, on Monday filed a $20 million libel lawsuit against his former employer.