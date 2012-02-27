Russia Severstal confirms $1.7 bln '12 capex program

MOSCOW Feb 27 Severstal, Russia's second largest steelmaker, said on Monday it plans to invest $1.7 billion in its assets this year, confirming the figure it stated in December.

The company also said the amount was in line with its 2011 capex excluding the Nord Gold mining unit, which is now an independent company.

The group is also eyeing new opportunities.

"We will also continue to search and analyze new investment opportunities, which will help us to achieve the company's key strategic goal of being one of the global industry leaders by EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation)," chief financial officer Alexei Kulichenko said in a statement.

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, will invest $905 million at its Russian steel assets, with some of the total used to fund a mini-mill in the Saratov region.

It will also invest $659 million at its Severstal Resources unit, which includes coal and iron ore mines in Russia and abroad.

Capex at its North American steel mills will be about $104 million.