Russia's Severstal signs MoU on iron plant

MOSCOW Jan 12 Severstal,
Russia's second-largest steel producer, said it has signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a number of other firms
to conduct a feasibility study for an iron ore processing
facility in Trinidad and Tobago.
It signed the agreement with the National Gas Company of
Trinidad and Tobago, the National Energy Corporation, Complejo
Metalurgico Dominicano S.A., and Neal & Massy Holdings.
Should the project go ahead, the plant will have the
capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes of hot briquetted iron
annually.
Severstal's Columbus, Mississippi, plant will then use the
iron to produce steel in its electric arc furnace.