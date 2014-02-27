Steelmaker Severstal to fight aluminium substitution in U.S. autos

* Sees U.S. EBITDA, sales slightly higher in 2014
* Spike in natural gas prices weighs on costs
* Targets more sales to car industry in Southern U.S.
By Maytaal Angel and Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Feb 27 Steelmaker Severstal,
Russia's second-biggest producer, said its North American unit
plans to move into new high-strength steel products to counter
the growing threat of aluminium substitution in carmaking.
Aluminium use in cars has increased sharply, tripling in
North America and Europe over the past two to three decades.
Steel is much cheaper but three times heavier than aluminium
and carmakers are under pressure to produce lighter vehicles to
comply with environmental standards and offer fuel efficiency.
This year, U.S. carmaker Ford unveiled a new pick-up
truck made almost entirely of aluminium, dealing a blow to the
companies such as Severstal and sharpening their focus on rival
products like high-strength steel.
"There's a whole bunch of grades we're working on to counter
the infiltration of aluminium," Saikat Dey, recently appointed
Chief Executive of Severstal North America, told Reuters.
"We want to make sure we can steer the boat rather than wait
for the currents to take us," he said by telephone.
Last year was the best year for U.S. car sales since the
boom times before 2008, with 15.6 million vehicles sold, up 7.6
percent from 2012.
This helped Severstal realise a 4.2 percent increase in
annual steel product shipments to 4.5 million tonnes last year,
and Dey expects this year's will top that number by
200,000-300,000 tonnes.
"Cars are getting lighter and steel is getting replaced with
aluminium (but) in spite of those two factors, the sales level
of the automotive sector has helped us overall, its becoming the
fastest growing sector," he said.
The auto sector accounts for about 30 percent of Severstal
North America steel sales, mostly from the company's Dearborn
plant in Michigan.
To capitalise on growing car sales, Severstal plans to
increase penetration in the south of the country by expanding
the product offering of its Columbus mini-mill in
Mississippi, which mainly produces tubes and pipes, to include
more auto-grade products.
The company's international division, which includes the
North American assets, posted its highest earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 3
years at $244 million despite falling steel prices, thanks to
higher sales volumes.
It now expects EBITDA for 2014 to be in line with, or
slightly higher than in 2013.
Dey pointed out that although the shale gas boom in the U.S.
is creating a positive environment for the manufacturing sector
in the long term, in the short term, higher natural gas prices
were hurting his and other companies.
This month natural gas prices in the United States spiked to
their highest since 2008 as unusually cold weather was blamed
for cutting production.
The Severstal group tumbled to a fourth-quarter net loss on
Thursday after taking a large impairment charge due to falling
coking coal prices and foreign exchange losses.