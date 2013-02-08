Cantor Fitzgerald to buy parts of UK's Seymour Pierce

LONDON Feb 8 Cantor Fitzgerald Europe said on
Friday it was buying "certain assets and businesses" of British
small and mid-market brokerage firm Seymour Pierce.
Seymour Pierce has been in talks with various parties in
recent months about a takeover or raising new funds, but reports
have focused in the last week on a deal with the larger Cantor
Fitzgerald.
Cantor Fitzgerald said in a statement that Tom Forcier of
Seymour Pierce will become chief operating officer of Cantor
Fitzgerald Europe. He and other members of the Seymour Pierce
team will report to James Rowsell, chief executive of Cantor
Fitzgerald Europe, based in London.
No price was disclosed for the deal.