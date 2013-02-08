Cantor Fitzgerald to buy parts of UK's Seymour Pierce

LONDON Feb 8 Cantor Fitzgerald Europe said on Friday it was buying "certain assets and businesses" of British small and mid-market brokerage firm Seymour Pierce.

Seymour Pierce has been in talks with various parties in recent months about a takeover or raising new funds, but reports have focused in the last week on a deal with the larger Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cantor Fitzgerald said in a statement that Tom Forcier of Seymour Pierce will become chief operating officer of Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. He and other members of the Seymour Pierce team will report to James Rowsell, chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, based in London.

No price was disclosed for the deal.