China's SF Holding jumps on strong profit, backdoor listing

SHANGHAI Feb 28 Shares of Chinese express
delivery firm SF Holding shot up 10 percent on
Tuesday, after it announced strong profit growth and completed a
backdoor listing last week, ranking owner Wang Wei fourth among
the country's richest individuals.
The giant Chinese courier added the final touches to its
backdoor listing on Friday after reporting strong preliminary
2016 net profit, which it said jumped 280 percent, fuelled by
rapid industry growth.
SF Holding struck a $6.6-billion deal last year with
little-known metals firm Maanshan Dingtai Rare Earth & New
Materials Ltd, effectively allowing the courier to bypass a
waiting list for a formal initial public offer.
The firm, which formally changed its name to SF Holding Co
Ltd from Maanshan Dingtai on Friday, used an asset swap and new
share deal with the metals firm in a bid to help it attract
investors as it eyes expansion overseas.
Amid China's e-commerce boom, logistics is a key growth
sector, which has spurred similar listing efforts by smaller
firms YTO Express and STO Express.
SF Holding's shares, which have now rocketed close to 70
percent over the past six trading sessions, rank owner Wang as
China's fourth richest man, with a wealth of $18.5 billion, the
Forbes China Rich List shows.
That puts him behind only property magnate Wang Jianlin of
Dalian Wanda, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma
and Tencent Holdings Ltd's Pony Ma.
($1=6.8696 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)