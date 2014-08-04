BRIEF-UK's SFO says four sentenced for role in Innospec corruption

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 4 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* Four sentenced for role in Innospec corruption
* Four men were today sentenced for their roles in bribing state officials in indonesia and iraq, following a serious fraud office investigation into associated octel corporation
* Dennis Kerrison, 69, of Chertsey, Surrey, was sentenced to 4 years in prison
* Paul Jennings, 57, of Neston, Cheshire, was sentenced to 2 years in prison
* Miltiades Papachristos, 51 of Thessaloniki, Greece, was sentenced to 18 months in prison
* David Turner, 59, of Newmarket, Suffolk, was sentenced to a 16 month suspended sentence with 300 hours unpaid work
* Kerrison and Papachristos were convicted of conspiracy to commit corruption in june 2014
* Turner was also ordered to pay £10,000 towards prosecution costs; Jennings was ordered to pay £5000 towards these costs
* Matter of costs for Kerrison and Papachristos has been adjourned pending hearing of confiscation proceedings against them
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.