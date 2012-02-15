UK charges second man over Bahrain aluminium deals

LONDON Feb 15 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged a second businessman, Bruce Allan Hall, with corruption and money-laundering offences relating to contracts for the supply of aluminium to Bahrain.

The SFO said on Wednesday that Hall's case would be merged with that of Victor Dahdelah, a British and Canadian national alleged to have paid bribes to officials of state-controlled company Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), who was charged in October.

Hall, who was extradited from Australia and is now on conditional bail, is alleged to have received bribes during the time he worked at Alba.

"These payments (were) received in connection with contracts to supply goods and services to Alba. The period covered by the charges spans 1998 to 2006," said the SFO in a statement.

The pair are due to appear as co-defendants on March 2 at Southwark Crown Court, the SFO added.

Dahdaleh's alleged payment of bribes to Alba were in connection with contracts with U.S. company Alcoa Inc, the SFO said in October.

Alba said last year it filed a civil suit seeking damages against Dahdaleh, Alcoa, and a group of other related individual and corporate defendants in the U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.