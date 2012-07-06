REFILE-UK fraudbuster agrees to probe Libor affair

LONDON, July 6 Britain's fraud-busting agency on
Friday said it had agreed to investigate the Libor interest
rate-rigging scandal, which on Tuesday led to the departure of
Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond.
"The SFO Director David Green QC has today decided formally
to accept the Libor matter for investigation," the Serious Fraud
Office said in a brief statement.
The SFO said Monday it would decide within a month whether
to press criminal charges over the Libor affair, amid concerns
banks understated their borrowing costs to make it appear they
were in better financial health than they were.