Altice CEO says watchdog blocking SFR buyout "incomprehensible"

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS Oct 4 The French market watchdog's decision to block a buyout offer for SFR by Altice was "totally incomprehensible" and sent a signal of unpredictability that could hurt Paris as a financial centre, Altice CEO Michel Combes said on Tuesday.
The AMF watchdog said earlier on Tuesday that the offer by Altice to buy the shares it did not already own in telecoms group SFR did not comply with rules - a rare decision to oppose a share buyout.
Combes told Reuters he would not review the terms of the SFR offer. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by David Clarke)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.