UPDATE 1-Altice buys 5 pct of SFR off-market after regulator blocks public offer

(Adds background)
PARIS Oct 14 Billionaire Patrick Drahi's Altice
telecoms group said on Friday it had bought a 5.21
percent stake in its French subsidiary SFR Group,
raising its stake above 82 percent by buying shares off the
market in private transactions.
The move, paid for in existing Altice shares at a ratio of 8
Altice for 5 SFR, comes less than a fortnight after the French
regulator AMF blocked its public offer at that same price for
all the SFR shares it did not already own.
The AMF said on Oct. 6 it had blocked the public offer on
the grounds it lacked information for minority shareholders to
judge it.
Some activist shareholders had complained to AMF about the
proposal. One merger arbitrage fund, CIAM, said on Sept. 14 that
the valuations used to justify the exchange ratio were
incomplete, and did not reflect the true value of SFR. It also
said the board members involved in the valuation were not
sufficiently independent.
Altice chief executive Michel Combes criticised the decision
as "incomprehensible" and said it would damage the reputation of
Paris as a financial centre, but he withdrew the offer as a
result.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Geert De Clercq)