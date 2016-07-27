SFR plans to shed 5,000 jobs from 2017 to 2019-unions

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
PARIS, July 27 SFR Group, France's second-biggest telecoms operator, plans to cut 5,000 jobs between 2017 and 2019, union representatives told Reuters on Wednesday.
The headcount reduction would shed a third of SFR's current staff of 15,000.
SFR's parent company, Altice, had promised to keep the headcount at its level until mid-2017 when it bought the telecoms operator two years ago.
An SFR spokesman declined to comment on the headcount reduction figure given by two unions. He confirmed that SFR would stick to its plan to keep the headcount at the current level until 2017.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Richard Lough)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.