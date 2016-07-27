SFR plans to shed 5,000 jobs from 2017 to 2019-unions

PARIS, July 27 SFR Group, France's second-biggest telecoms operator, plans to cut 5,000 jobs between 2017 and 2019, union representatives told Reuters on Wednesday.

The headcount reduction would shed a third of SFR's current staff of 15,000.

SFR's parent company, Altice, had promised to keep the headcount at its level until mid-2017 when it bought the telecoms operator two years ago.

An SFR spokesman declined to comment on the headcount reduction figure given by two unions. He confirmed that SFR would stick to its plan to keep the headcount at the current level until 2017.

