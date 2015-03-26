South Africa's Eskom to cut 2,000 MW of power

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
JOHANNESBURG, March 26 South Africa's Eskom [ESCJ. UL] will implement rolling power cuts from 1000 GMT to 2000 GMT on Wednesday, the power utility said on its official Twitter page.
The state-owned power utility said it would cut 2,000 megawatts of electricity from the strained grid.
Africa's most advanced economy is in the midst of its worst electricity crisis since 2008 and Eskom implements frequent power cuts to prevent the national grid from being overwhelmed. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.