UPDATE 1-Swiss-based SFS targets up to $2.8 bln value in float-sources

LONDON May 6 Swiss components maker SFS
is targeting a stock market value of up to 2.44
billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) in its planned listing, on
the basis of a narrowed price range for the issue disclosed by
two sources familiar with the matter.
SFS, which makes screws for smartphones and tablet computers
among other components, is seeking between 64 and 65 francs a
share in its initial public offering (IPO), the sources said on
Tuesday, compared with a 57 to 69 francs range reported last
month.
The company aims to sell approximately 10 million new and
existing shares via the SIX Swiss exchange, raising between 640
and 650 million francs. There is a further over-allotment option
of around 1 million shares.
SFS, which had core earnings (EBITDA) of 269.8 million
francs in 2013, is following on the heels of flotations by
online travel firm Bravofly Rumbo Group and lender
Thurgauer Kantonalbank, which both opted for Swiss
listings last month.
The share sale represents 26.7 percent of SFS's issued share
capital, valuing the company at up to 2.44 billion francs,
according to Reuters calculations.
The sale is being led by UBS and Credit Suisse
, with Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunner.
($1 = 0.8778 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Kirstin Ridley and David
Holmes)