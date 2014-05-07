RPT--Swiss engineering firm SFS sets IPO price at 64 Sfr per share

(Repeats to attach to alerts)
ZURICH May 7 Swiss engineering components firm
SFS IPO-SFSH.S priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 64
Swiss francs per share on Wednesday, giving the company an
implied market value of 2.4 billion Swiss francs ($2.75
billion).
That is in the top half of its price range of 57 to 69
francs per share announced in April. There is a further
overallotment option of around 1 million shares.
Two sources told Reuters on Tuesday SFS had narrowed the
price for the flotation to a range of 64-65 Swiss francs a
share, compared to the 57-69 Swiss francs reported last month.
SFS is due to make its market debut on later on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8734 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin; Editing by
Kim Coghill)