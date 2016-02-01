Electronic music promoter SFX Entertainment files for bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del Feb 1 SFX Entertainment Inc, a promoter of electronic dance music festivals, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday to cut $300 million of debt.

The company said it reached an agreement with a group of creditors who agreed to convert their bonds into ownership of the company.

SFX, which began operations in 2012, said it would continue to produce days-long festivals and events, including TomorrowWorld and Electric Zoo. SFX completed an initial public offering of its stock in 2013.

The company's bondholders also agreed to loan SFX up to $115 million to provide needed capital.

SFX solicited bids for itself and its non-core assets last year, and in late October announced it had received preliminary indications of interest, including from Chief Executive Robert F.X. Sillerman, the company's largest shareholder. He later withdrew his bid. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bernadette Baum)