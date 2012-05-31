UPDATE 1-BC Partners gets offers for SGB Starkstrom-sources

* Strategic players submit first-round offers - sources
* China's State Grid among bidders - sources
* No private equity bids - sources
* BC Partners hopes to fetch up to 1 bln euros - sources
FRANKFURT, May 31 Private equity firm BC
Partners has attracted first-round offers for SGB
Starkstrom, a manufacturer of power transformers, two sources
close to the matter told Reuters.
BC Partners, which has mandated Goldman Sachs to
organize the sale, hopes fetch up to 1 billion euros ($1.24
billion), the sources said on Thursday, adding that more bids
could emerge.
"If the price is too low, BC Partners won't sell," one of
the sources said, adding that the operating performance of SGB
was strong and there was no need to rush the divestment process.
Among the handful of strategic bidders is China's State Grid
, the sources said. No private equity investors have
submitted offers, they said.
BC Partners and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. State
Grid was not immediately available to comment.
SGB Starkstrom, a leading manufacturer for electricity power
transmission devices, employs roughly 1,300 workers. In 2010,
the Regensburg, Germany-based company posted sales of 580
million euros and a net profit of 13 million euros.
Originally, SGB Starkstrom was part of Germany's
second-biggest utility, RWE. It was sold to private
equity group HCP Capital Group in 2004 and then to BC Partners
in 2008.
BC Partners started the sale process after being asked about
the asset by several strategic players, the sources said.
While industrial conglomerate Siemens is unlikely
to bid due to potential antitrust problems, peer ABB
may express interest, they added.