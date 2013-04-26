SG Cantonalbank says may sell part of Hyposwiss private bank

ZURICH, April 26 Cantonal Bank of St. Gallen
said it may sell parts of Hyposwiss, a private banking
unit, in the light of an international crackdown on undeclared
Swiss funds.
"The strategic review is being conducted on the backdrop of
the current fundamental changes in the cross-border asset
management business," the St. Gallen-based bank said.
The move reflects the shake-out among Switzerland's private
banks, under heavy fire since the financial crisis as
cash-strapped governments have sought to clamp down on tax
evasion.
While Swiss giants like UBS, Credit Suisse
and Julius Baer have the resources to tap
newer, budding markets, smaller players like Hyposwiss are
caught between falling revenue and rising costs.
Hyposwiss manages assets of 2.66 billion Swiss francs, below
what some industry experts say private banks need to hold in
order to thrive.
Smaller Swiss private banks have long been favoured by
wealthy German customers but German authorities have cracked
down on tax dodgers with accounts in Switzerland.
In December, German lawmakers blocked a proposed treaty
between the two countries meant to tax assets stashed by Germans
in offshore Swiss bank accounts.
Since then, scores of wealthy Germans have come clean on
their Swiss accounts.
Overall, Switzerland's $2 trillion finance industry is
braced for what consultancy Zeb/Rolfes Schierenbeck Associates
says could be 200 billion francs in withdrawals by 2016, out of
789 billion francs of untaxed assets which it believes is lodged
with Swiss banks.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)