SGL to raise 260 mln euros in share sale

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 SGL Group, the materials supplier for carbon fibre reinforced parts in BMW's electric cars, plans to raise more than 260 million euros ($330 million) in new shares to fund restructuring measures and lower its indebtedness.

The German company plans to issue new shares equal to about 28 percent of its equity capital, with existing shareholders to be offered seven new shares for every 25 shares held, SGL said on Monday.

Major shareholders - Germany's richest woman Susanne Klatten, who is also a major investor in carmaker BMW, BMW itself and rival Volkswagen - will buy new shares to keep their respective percentages held unchanged, it added.

The company, whose shares were down 6.5 percent at 17.34 euros by 0641 GMT, has been hit by a prolonged slump at its graphite electrodes business, which competes with GrafTech of the United States as well as Japan's Tokai Carbon and Nippon Carbon.

Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnaces that recycle scrap metal into steel. The business has suffered as cheap Chinese blast furnace steel took global market share from electric arc furnaces outside China.

In addition, its carbon fibres business has suffered from low capacity use and high costs but its carbon fibre joint venture with BMW was not affected.

The group is stepping up cost cutting measures to save more than 200 million euros per year, up from the 150 million euros previously envisaged.

The new shares are expected to start trading on Oct. 14, 2014. Based on a subscription price of 13.25 euros, SGL expects gross proceeds before expenses of about 267.4 million euros.

Klatten's investment vehicle SKion currently holds 27.5 percent, while carmakers BMW and VW hold 18.5 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively, SGL said.

The company said it had no explicit signal what Voith GmbH, which holds a stake of about 10 percent, planned to do but had so far not received "any negative indication".

The cash call should lower the ratio of net financial debt over its equity capital to 0.46 from 1.11 at the end of June.

