SGL Q3 loss of 22.8 mln eur wider than expected

FRANKFURT Nov 8 Carbon specialist SGL Group
swung to a third-quarter net loss of 22.8 million
euros ($29.1 million), worse than the 13.7 million loss expected
by analysts.
The group also said it expected 2012 earnings before
interest and tax of 160 million euros, adjusted for a write-down
announced in October.
At the time it said it was taking a 55 million euro charge
related to delays in the delivery of the Boeing 787-8
Dreamliner.
Analysts on average had expected unadjusted 2012 EBIT of 106
million euros.
Third-quarter EBIT dropped to 7.7 million euros. Last month
it said the figure would be in the single-digit million euro
range.