SGL 2013 outlook below market view on graphite for electronics

FRANKFURT, March 14 German carbon and graphite
specialist SGL Group issued a 2013 core earnings outlook below
market expectations, citing weak demand for graphite powders
used for solar panels, semiconductors and LED light-emitting
diodes.
SGL, which also makes carbon fibres, on Thursday said profit
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
was likely to fall 10-15 percent below the adjusted EBITDA of
239.7 million euros ($310 million) it reported for 2012.
Analysts on average were expecting 2013 EBITDA to be at
around the prior-year level, based on data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine.