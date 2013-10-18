版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 19日 星期六 02:22 BJT

SGL Carbon to close Canadian graphite facility in Lachute

FRANKFURT Oct 18 SGL Group said it will close its Canadian graphite electrode facility in Lachute, Quebec by the first quarter of 2014.

About 110 employees will be affected by the closure, it said.

The facility produces graphite electrodes, whose world market has faced sluggish global demand for almost five years.

SGL said the closure was part of a package of measures to achieve cost savings of around 150 million euros ($205 million)by the end of 2015, based on the actual costs for 2012.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐