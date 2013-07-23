SGL hikes electrode prices in bid to counter slump

| FRANKFURT, July 23
FRANKFURT, July 23 Germany's SGL Carbon
has lifted prices for its most important product,
graphite electrodes for the scrap-to-steel industry, by as much
as 30 percent to counter a price slump that forced it to cut its
outlook twice this year.
The head of SGL's graphite electrodes business, Klaus
Unterharnscheidt, told Reuters that the unit last week informed
its global customers of the mark-ups, which take immediate
affect for new orders.
"In some markets, in particular in Europe and Asia, where
the price war has been especially harsh, the increase would be
up to 30 percent," Unterharnscheidt said, adding that this would
go a long way to restore price levels last seen in April.
"It's a considerable price increase that we have to follow
through and we believe that prices have bottomed out. We will
not take unprofitable businesses."
SGL last month lowered its profit outlook for the second
time this year, citing increased competition from Asia. The
shares have lost about 26 percent so far this
year
SGL is the world's biggest supplier of graphite electrodes,
used in electric arc furnaces that recycle scrap metal into
steel, where it competes with GrafTech of the United
States as well as Japan's Tokai Carbon and Nippon
Carbon.
Global graphite electrodes prices have taken a nose dive
since April, as cheap Chinese blast furnace steel took global
market share from electric arc furnaces outside China.
"The price slump began in April in smaller markets, but it
became more severe in May and June," said SGL's
Unterharnscheidt.