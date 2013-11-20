版本:
2013年 11月 21日

BRIEF-Sgoco reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12

Nov 20 SGOCO Group Ltd : * Announces third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 earnings per share $0.12 * Q3 revenue rose 65 percent to $43 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
