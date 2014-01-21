SGS sees top line growth in next three years

ZURICH Jan 21 Testing and inspection company
SGS posted a rise in full-year net profit on Tuesday
and said it expected to grow its top line each year for the next
three years.
"For the next 3 years, the Group is expected to achieve
organic top line growth of 6-9 percent per year, with an
improvement in margin year on year," it said.
Net income at the company, whose activities range from
testing toys to measuring emissions of power stations, rose 13
percent in the year to 600 million Swiss francs ($659.78
million), just short of forecasts for 611 million francs in a
Reuters poll.
The group, which competes with France's Bureau Veritas
and Britain's Intertek, said it would propose
a dividend of 65 francs per share.