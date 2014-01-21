版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 21日 星期二

SGS sees top line growth in next three years

ZURICH Jan 21 Testing and inspection company SGS posted a rise in full-year net profit on Tuesday and said it expected to grow its top line each year for the next three years.

"For the next 3 years, the Group is expected to achieve organic top line growth of 6-9 percent per year, with an improvement in margin year on year," it said.

Net income at the company, whose activities range from testing toys to measuring emissions of power stations, rose 13 percent in the year to 600 million Swiss francs ($659.78 million), just short of forecasts for 611 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The group, which competes with France's Bureau Veritas and Britain's Intertek, said it would propose a dividend of 65 francs per share.
