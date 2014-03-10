SGS says finance chief to resign

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
ZURICH, April 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8504 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, March 10 Swiss testing and inspection firm SGS said on Monday its finance chief Geraldine Matchett was resigning, effective July 2014.
Matchett was leaving to become chief financial officer at Royal DSM, a science company active in health, nutrition and materials, SGS said in a statement.
A replacement for Matchett will be announced in due course, the Swiss firm said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
ZURICH, April 19 Swiss bourse SIX has fined UBS 2 million Swiss francs ($2.01 million) for releasing price-sensitive information too late after Switzerland's highest court said it would not consider an appeal by the bank.