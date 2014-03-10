版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一 14:14 BJT

SGS says finance chief to resign

ZURICH, March 10 Swiss testing and inspection firm SGS said on Monday its finance chief Geraldine Matchett was resigning, effective July 2014.

Matchett was leaving to become chief financial officer at Royal DSM, a science company active in health, nutrition and materials, SGS said in a statement.

A replacement for Matchett will be announced in due course, the Swiss firm said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐