SGS expects modest growth for 2014 at lower end of target

ZURICH, July 17 The world's largest testing and inspection company SGS lowered its growth outlook on Thursday as it posted a weaker-than-expected 6.3 percent rise in first-half net profit.

The Swiss firm, whose activities span from food and toy safety tests to anti-corruption certification and vehicle inspection, said it expected organic growth of "around 6 percent" for 2014, at the lower end of its targeted range of 6-9 percent growth per year.

SGS and peers, such as Britain's Intertek and France's Bureau Veritas, are currently grappling with sluggish growth in Europe and a cyclical downturn in the mining sector. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)