版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 17日 星期四 13:17 BJT

SGS expects modest growth for 2014 at lower end of target

ZURICH, July 17 The world's largest testing and inspection company SGS lowered its growth outlook on Thursday as it posted a weaker-than-expected 6.3 percent rise in first-half net profit.

The Swiss firm, whose activities span from food and toy safety tests to anti-corruption certification and vehicle inspection, said it expected organic growth of "around 6 percent" for 2014, at the lower end of its targeted range of 6-9 percent growth per year.

SGS and peers, such as Britain's Intertek and France's Bureau Veritas, are currently grappling with sluggish growth in Europe and a cyclical downturn in the mining sector. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐