SGS lowers sales growth outlook for 2016 on weak energy business

ZURICH Oct 27 Testing and inspection firm SGS lowered its 2016 organic sales growth guidance to approximately 2.5 percent, from 2.5-3.5 percent previously, on the back of weak energy business but the Swiss group confirmed its mid-term targets.

Energy-related activities are expected to be "softer than initial planning" in 2016 and 2017 due to current market conditions, the company, which tests everything from toy safety to the authenticity of art works, said in a presentation for an investor event in Poland on Thursday.

It said all other business lines were expected to accelerate this year and up to 2020.

For the 2016 to 2020 period, SGS confirmed its forecasts of mid-single-digit organic growth on average and said it wants to acquire about 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion) in revenue. It also confirmed its mid-term operating margin target of 18 percent. ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)