UPDATE 1-SGS first-half profit slides on restructuring charge

(Adds revenue)

ZURICH, July 17 SGS said its first-half net profit fell more than 16 percent following a 47 million Swiss franc ($49.2 million)restructuring charge.

The Geneva-based inspection firm said it expected to deliver organic growth comparable to the first half, with improved margins and solid cash flow generation.

The group had said earlier it would grow its top line between 4 and 6 percent on a currency equivalent basis excluding the impact of low oil prices, with margins at 2014 levels.

SGS's profit for the six months, the first period under new Chief Executive Frankie Ng, stood at 214 million francs, down sharply from 275 million francs year earlier.

The result is below a Reuters poll of analysts, which averaged 256 million francs.

Sales slipped nearly 2 percent to 2.75 billion francs, hit by sluggish demand from SGS's oil and mining clients and by a surge in the Swiss franc during the period following a central bank policy move.

($1 = 0.9557 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Gopakumar Warrier)