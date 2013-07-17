CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-SGS hurt by "deteriorating" Europe, mineral services

(Corrects sales figure and 2012 growth rate in paragraph six)
* First-half net profit up 10 pct to 265 mln Sfr
* Restructuring charge of 12 mln Sfr due to "deteriorating"
Europe
* Sales revenue rises 7.2 pct to 2.857 bln Sfr
ZURICH, July 17 The world's biggest testing and
inspection company SGS missed expectations for
first-half net profit, hit by a charge for restructuring and
continuing weak demand for its minerals exploration services.
Net profit at the company, whose activities span from
testing London's black cabs to food and toy safety, rose 10
percent to 265 million Swiss francs ($278.82 million), short of
average forecasts for 293 million in a Reuters poll.
That included one-off expenses of 12 million francs
resulting from restructuring measures "in response to the
deteriorating market conditions in Europe".
However, the Geneva-based group forecast "solid top line
growth and improved operating results for the full year on a
constant currency basis," compared with a January outlook for
"solid top and bottom line growth".
Testing and inspection firms like SGS and peers Intertek
and Bureau Veritas have seen growth slow due
to a sluggish environment in Europe and weak global demand for
minerals testing services.
Revenue at SGS rose 7.2 percent to 2.857 billion francs,
down from 15.1 percent a year ago, with sales at the minerals
unit, its fourth-biggest behind oil, gas and chemicals, consumer
testing and industrial services, declining 3 percent.
British firm Intertek said in May a sharper-than-expected
decline in demand for its minerals business, particularly in
Australia, Brazil and the Philippines, would drag on its profit
margin this year.
SGS announced last month that carmaker Fiat's parent company
Exor sold its 15 percent stake in SGS to Belgian
conglomerate Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL).
($1 = 0.9505 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Cowell and David
Goodman)