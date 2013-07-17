UPDATE 3-Testing group SGS may revise 2014 goals after earnings shortfall

* First-half net profit of 265 mln Sfr vs f'cast 293 mln
* Result includes 12 mln Sfr restructuring charge
* Sales revenue up 7.2 pct to 2.86 bln Sfr
* Minerals testing sales hit by mining downturn
* Shares down 2 pct
By Emma Thomasson and Emma Farge
ZURICH/GENEVA, July 17 SGS SA, the
world's biggest testing and inspection company, has warned it
may fall short of its ambitious growth forecasts because of a
slowdown in key European markets.
"There has been a distinct slowdown in Europe ... and that's
influenced a number of our businesses with a large European
presence," Chief Executive Chris Kirk told a news conference,
adding the company may have to revisit its 2014 targets.
Shares in the group, whose activities range from food safety
to testing London's black cabs, were down 2 percent at 2,092
francs by 1107 GMT after falling as low as 2,055. The stock has
already dropped from a year's high of 2,450 set in March.
SGS, which has over 80,000 employees, launched a strategic
plan in 2010 to increase revenue to 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.5
billion) by next year. It also targeted operating income of 1.6
billion and earnings per share of about 140 francs.
Since then, testing and inspection companies like as SGS and
peers Intertek and Bureau Veritas, which are
benefiting from increasing regulation in many sectors, have been
hit by the sluggish European economy and weak global demand for
minerals testing amid a downturn in the mining sector.
"When we looked originally at 2014 one of the premises on
which the plan was built was that there would be no economic
downturn, but guess what?," Kirk said.
"With the slowdown in Europe, it's going to require some
serious thinking whether we can actually achieve that goal and
we have to revisit that with the board, probably towards the end
of the year," he added.
His comments came after SGS missed expectations for
first-half net profit, hit by a restructuring charge and slack
demand in its minerals services operations.
RESTRUCTURING
Net profit rose 10 percent to 265 million francs but missed
average forecasts for 293 million in a Reuters poll. The net
figure included one-off expenses of 12 million francs resulting
from restructuring measures, mainly job cuts, "in response to
the deteriorating market conditions in Europe".
The company did not say how many jobs had been cut but said
steps taken to rein in costs in the minerals unit should bear
fruit in the second half. It said it would take further measures
if the market does not pick up.
Kirk estimated that additional restructuring costs could
amount to between 6 million francs and 8 million.
Revenue at SGS rose 7.2 percent to 2.86 billion francs,
against 15.1 percent growth in last year's first half.
"The organic revenue decline in the minerals services
division was more severe than expected," J.Safra Sarasin analyst
Patrick Hasenboehler said. "A further pullback of the share
price could be a contrarian buying opportunity for the market
leader in a structural growth industry."
Sales at the minerals division - its fourth-biggest unit
behind oil, gas and chemicals, consumer testing and industrial
services - fell by 3 percent.
"There's going to be further price pressure as our customers
are squeezing us to reduce prices and our competitors have spare
capacity and can therefore reduce prices," said Kirk. He added
that around 800 people had already been made redundant in the
sector.
SGS also said agricultural services had made a slow start to
the year because of lower grain export volumes from eastern
Europe, although growth is expected to improve in the second
half with upcoming harvests in the northern hemisphere.
Britain's Intertek said in May that a sharper than expected
decline in demand for its minerals business, particularly in
Australia, Brazil and the Philippines, would drag on its profit
margin this year.
($1 = 0.9505 Swiss francs)
