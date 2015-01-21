UPDATE 1-Switzerland's SGS names Frankie Ng as new CEO

(Adds details)

ZURICH Jan 21 Switzerland's SGS named Frankie Ng as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday, as the world's largest testing and inspection company revised its target for top-line growth.

Ng, currently executive vice president for industrial services, will replace Chris Kirk as CEO in March. A Swiss and Chinese citizen, Ng was born in 1966 and raised in Geneva. He joined SGS in 1994.

SGS has been benefiting from increasing regulation in many areas, but is currently grappling with sluggish growth in Europe, a cyclical downturn in the mining sector and a low oil price hitting its oil and gas business.

Excluding the impact of low oil prices, the group said it would grow its top line between 4 and 6 percent on a currency equivalent basis, while margins are expected to remain at 2014 levels.

Last year, SGS said it was targeting an organic top line growth of 6-9 percent per annum through 2016, with an improvement in margin year-on-year.

The Swiss company said it would launch a new share buyback programme of up to 750 million Swiss francs ($861 million), expected to begin early February 2015 and close on Dec. 31, 2016 at the latest.

The firm, whose activities span from food and toy safety tests to anti-corruption certification and vehicle inspection, posted a rise in full-year net profit to 629 million Swiss francs, in line with forecasts from a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8711 Swiss francs)