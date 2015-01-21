UPDATE 1-Switzerland's SGS names Frankie Ng as new CEO

(Adds details)
ZURICH Jan 21 Switzerland's SGS named
Frankie Ng as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday, as
the world's largest testing and inspection company revised its
target for top-line growth.
Ng, currently executive vice president for industrial
services, will replace Chris Kirk as CEO in March. A Swiss and
Chinese citizen, Ng was born in 1966 and raised in Geneva. He
joined SGS in 1994.
SGS has been benefiting from increasing regulation in many
areas, but is currently grappling with sluggish growth in
Europe, a cyclical downturn in the mining sector and a low oil
price hitting its oil and gas business.
Excluding the impact of low oil prices, the group said it
would grow its top line between 4 and 6 percent on a currency
equivalent basis, while margins are expected to remain at 2014
levels.
Last year, SGS said it was targeting an organic top line
growth of 6-9 percent per annum through 2016, with an
improvement in margin year-on-year.
The Swiss company said it would launch a new share buyback
programme of up to 750 million Swiss francs ($861 million),
expected to begin early February 2015 and close on Dec. 31, 2016
at the latest.
The firm, whose activities span from food and toy safety
tests to anti-corruption certification and vehicle inspection,
posted a rise in full-year net profit to 629 million Swiss
francs, in line with forecasts from a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.8711 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)